Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $30,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

