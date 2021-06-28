Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $49.84 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $464.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.62. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

