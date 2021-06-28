Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $696.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $662.89. The stock has a market cap of $292.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

