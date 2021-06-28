iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

