One Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,136,000 after purchasing an additional 376,347 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.