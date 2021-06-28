Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 4,627 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $173.82 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.81 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.