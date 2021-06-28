Mork Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mork Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AMC Networks by 830.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.