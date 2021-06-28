Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,231 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $54.75 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.