Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $3,712,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $192.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

