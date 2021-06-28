Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.23 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

