Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $6.50 Million in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.11% of Regal Beloit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $34,591,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC stock opened at $132.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.94. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $82.05 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

