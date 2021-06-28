Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,130 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

JBLU stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

