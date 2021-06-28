Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up 1.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $98.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.