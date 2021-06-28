Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up 1.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $98.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.
A number of analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.