SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEIC stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.