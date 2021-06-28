Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 449,998 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,998 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 3.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $117,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.43 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

