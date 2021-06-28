Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Crown Castle International worth $101,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

