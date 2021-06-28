Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

COO stock opened at $396.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

