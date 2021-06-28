Credit Suisse AG Has $57.79 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 309.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $57,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.