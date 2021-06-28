Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,569,207 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 93.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $114,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 387.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 947,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.