HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $253.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $258.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

