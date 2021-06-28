Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $783.40 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

