Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

