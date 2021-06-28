ETFS ROBO Global Robotics and Automation ETF (ASX:ROBO) Plans Final Dividend of $5.43

ETFS ROBO Global Robotics and Automation ETF (ASX:ROBO) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 5.43 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ETFS ROBO Global Robotics and Automation ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

