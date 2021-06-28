Indorse Token (IND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $100.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $393,862.51 and $100.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

