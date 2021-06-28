Chonk (CHONK) Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for $37.89 or 0.00110074 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $5,746.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00618411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

