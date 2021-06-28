HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,326,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,704,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

