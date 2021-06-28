Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.09.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

