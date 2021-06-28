Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $61,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 293,500 shares in the last quarter.

COLD opened at $39.10 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

