Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,374 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $63.42 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

