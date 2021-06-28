Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

