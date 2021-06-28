Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,395 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $137,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $486.09 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $490.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

