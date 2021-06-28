Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.11% of Cedar Fair worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FUN opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

