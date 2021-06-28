Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 555.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after buying an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after buying an additional 199,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,181,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,035,000 after buying an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after buying an additional 102,826 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.55 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.58.

