Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 123,786 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $156,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

