K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $120.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

