Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 396,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 167,927 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,691,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

