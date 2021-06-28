Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BARK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

