Phoenician Capital LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. eXp World accounts for 7.1% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Phoenician Capital LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 227.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 432.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,000 shares of company stock worth $17,979,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.