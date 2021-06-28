Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 255,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,107.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,628 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,584. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

