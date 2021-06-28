K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSE WFG opened at $70.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

