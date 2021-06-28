K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $53,000.
NYSE WFG opened at $70.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $91.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.
West Fraser Timber Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
