Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 396,506 DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 396,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,139,000. DermTech makes up approximately 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 1.37% of DermTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $8,756,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $8,309,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,694,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $45.99 on Monday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

