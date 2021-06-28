argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for about 1.7% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $23,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in argenx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in argenx by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in argenx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $313.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

