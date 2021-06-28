Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

TMO opened at $492.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.26 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.