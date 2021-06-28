Rikoon Group LLC Has $369,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $213.94 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

