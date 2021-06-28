Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

