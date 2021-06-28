National Pension Service Buys 10,934 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Anthem worth $119,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $380.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

