Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $28,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,985,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $151.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $105.82 and a 52-week high of $151.52.

