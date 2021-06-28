Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFRX. WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

CFRX opened at $4.58 on Monday. ContraFect Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

