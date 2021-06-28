Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSIBU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $6,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $6,012,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

