Gryphon International Investment CORP Makes New $171,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 0.4% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $63.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.